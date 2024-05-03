Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.
Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.10 million during the quarter.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.
