Brian D. Haney Sells 3,778 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $373.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.33 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

