BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BrightView traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 283499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BrightView by 977.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

