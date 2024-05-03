Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT at $29.00

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.50. Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

