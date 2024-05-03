Brokers Offer Predictions for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the technology company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

