Brokers Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$319.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$267.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$289.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$276.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$225.86 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.