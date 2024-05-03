Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bunker Hill Mining
mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
