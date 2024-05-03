C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.09, but opened at $81.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 1,031,430 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

