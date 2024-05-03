Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

CZR opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

