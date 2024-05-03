California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Varonis Systems worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Varonis Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.19 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.