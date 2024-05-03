California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Flowserve worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 92.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,141,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

