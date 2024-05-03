California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after acquiring an additional 837,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,028,000 after acquiring an additional 404,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

