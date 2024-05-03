California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Toast worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Toast by 481.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,510 shares of company stock worth $4,361,171. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

