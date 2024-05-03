California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Macy’s worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 25.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,906.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.12 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.