California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,473 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.72 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,929 shares of company stock worth $563,778 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.