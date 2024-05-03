California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Natera worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 107.7% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Natera by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 314,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,330,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $86,527.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,068.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,913 shares of company stock valued at $34,492,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.