California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Natera worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 107.7% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 899,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Natera by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 314,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,330,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $86,527.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,068.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,913 shares of company stock valued at $34,492,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Natera Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
