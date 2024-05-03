California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $35,309,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Shares of EEFT opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

