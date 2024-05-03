California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of KB Home worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $66.15 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.