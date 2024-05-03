California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 312.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

