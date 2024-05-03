California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,548 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Timken worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 50.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 1.9 %

TKR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

