California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,612 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Kanzhun worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kanzhun by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

