California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,168 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.18 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

