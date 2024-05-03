California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,401 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

