Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

