Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.35% from the stock’s current price.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

LON PANR opened at GBX 32.45 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of £306.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,245.00 and a beta of -0.24. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57).

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.