Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.35% from the stock’s current price.
Pantheon Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
LON PANR opened at GBX 32.45 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of £306.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,245.00 and a beta of -0.24. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57).
About Pantheon Resources
