Capital One Financial Weighs in on New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFE)

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NFE opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.