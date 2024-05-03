CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,116,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,520,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,541,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 1.2 %

KMX opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

