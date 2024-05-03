Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.21 and last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 134516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.33.

The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

