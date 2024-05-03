Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 8.8%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 142,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 265,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.30.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

