Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 844 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 148,542 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

