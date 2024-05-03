Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 844 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hancock Whitney Price Performance
Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 27.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.
