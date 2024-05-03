Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in April

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.3 %

CSR opened at $68.98 on Friday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -375.00%.

About Centerspace



Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

