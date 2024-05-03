Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Puerto Price Performance
CEPU opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.41.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
