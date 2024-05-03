Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.26. Centrica shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2,454 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

