Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.26% and a return on equity of 77.49%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Stories

