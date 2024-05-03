China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,574,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 57,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.7 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
CICHF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
About China Construction Bank
