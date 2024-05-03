Choreo LLC Acquires New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,608,000 after acquiring an additional 152,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,640,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $254.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

