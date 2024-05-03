Choreo LLC Has $508,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $288.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

