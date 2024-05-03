Choreo LLC Purchases New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

SYNA opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

