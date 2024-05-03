Choreo LLC Sells 165 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

