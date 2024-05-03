CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%.
CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
