CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.72.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

