Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Ciena by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,835 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

