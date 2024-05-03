Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.30, but opened at $80.93. Cimpress shares last traded at $76.53, with a volume of 43,900 shares.

The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,356.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $2,319,309. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

