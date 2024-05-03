Citigroup Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

