Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $30.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $191.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

