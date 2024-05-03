Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $228.85 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.07 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

