Community Bank N.A. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.97 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

