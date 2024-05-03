Comparing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 8.85% 47.63% 13.66% Magnolia Oil & Gas 31.65% 21.21% 14.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Par Pacific and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 2 2 0 2.50 Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 4 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.22 $728.64 million $11.95 2.59 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.15 $388.30 million $2.05 12.15

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.