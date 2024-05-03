Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$23.09 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CSU stock opened at C$3,544.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,699.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3,438.93. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,499.99 and a 1-year high of C$3,856.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The firm has a market cap of C$75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

