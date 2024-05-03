Contrasting Aris Mining (ARMN) & Its Peers

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aris Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -50.14% -2.88% 0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 210.00 Aris Mining Competitors $2.51 billion -$83.49 million 6.42

Analyst Ratings

Aris Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aris Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 863 3105 3872 94 2.40

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 246.86%. Given Aris Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.