Contrasting Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) & Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) and Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Steel Dynamics and Stelco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 1 4 1 0 2.00 Stelco 0 2 0 0 2.00

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $121.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Stelco has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.78%. Given Stelco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stelco is more favorable than Steel Dynamics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $18.60 billion 1.11 $2.45 billion $14.56 8.98 Stelco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Stelco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Stelco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Steel Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and Stelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 12.89% 27.62% 16.14% Stelco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats Stelco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products. This segment also engages in turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, precision saw-cutting, and heat treating of bar products. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing, brokerage, and scrap management services. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast-iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel non-residential building components, such as steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, owners, brokers, and governmental entities, as well as e-commerce warehouses, data centers, metal buildings, and education and commercial building projects. The Aluminum Operations segment offers recycled aluminum flat rolled products. The company also exports its products. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc. engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers. Stelco Holdings Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

